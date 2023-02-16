South Africa: Government Reiterates Commitment to Increase Energy Supply

Government is determined to accelerate the work already underway to increase energy supply to the national grid and remove any impediments to that progress, says Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Addressing a Post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, the Minister said the President's bold measures as announced during his 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) were to put energy at the forefront of government's plan of action for the year by dealing decisively with load-shedding and securing a sustainable energy supply.

In response to the increased stages of load shedding and the devastating impact on lives, livelihoods and businesses, the President declared a National State of Disaster in an effort address the current energy crisis gripping the country.

During last week's SONA, the President explained that the declaration will enable government to "provide practical measures" to assist businesses that have been devastated by the effects of load shedding.

Where technically possible, it will also enable government to exempt critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and water treatment plants, from load shedding.

It will enable government to accelerate energy projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protection, as well as procurement principles and technical standards.

Furthermore, a Minister of Energy in the Presidency is expected to be appointed to focus solely on bringing the country out of the current energy deficit.

Prior to the declaration, government had already been working on ending load shedding, as the President announced a plan to address the crisis in July 2022.

The plan was developed through extensive consultation and endorsed by energy experts as providing the best and fastest path towards energy security.

Since the plan was announced, there has been important progress in implementing the Energy Action Plan.

"Cabinet urged all sectors of society to support the initiatives outlined in the SONA by the President, which are critical to sustaining our efforts to reduce unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living as well as combat crime and corruption.

"Cabinet reaffirmed President Ramaphosa's clarion call made in his SONA for all South Africans to work together and leave no one behind as we tackle our country's pressing challenges," the Minister said.

Gungubele was addressing members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, in Cape Town.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the next few weeks, cluster briefings will provide more information on government's Programme of Action (PoA) for the year ahead, as highlighted by the President in the SONA.

In addition, the National Budget will be presented on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, to provide further information on government's PoA.

Mining Indaba

According to the Minister, Mining production in South Africa last year reached a record high of R1.18 trillion, boosting our gross domestic product, exports and revenue.

"Cabinet calls on all role players in the industry to continue working with government to realise a globally competitive industry that boosts economic growth, creates jobs and drives sustainable development," Minister said.

Cabinet noted the outcomes of the African Mining Indaba held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 6 to 9 February 2023 under the theme: "Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security and Supply".

"The African Mining Indaba brought together industry players from across the continent and the globe, and cemented its place as the premier mining investment conference on the continent.

"Mining continues to play a pivotal role in development and industrialisation across the continent. It is an important contributor to job creation and retention, accounting for close to half a million direct jobs and close to a million indirect jobs in South Africa," Gungubele said.