Uganda: I Am Not Aware of Any Negotiations With Museveni for Release of Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya - Bobi

The National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has distanced himself from talk about reported negotiations between members of his party and government regarding the release of MPs; Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Bobi Wine says while he has noted insinuations from different sources pointing to negotiations for the release of the two MPs, he knows none of such and has not blessed them.

"I do not know about any such negotiations and if anyone took part in any negotiations to secure court bail for detainees, they did so without my knowledge and consent," Bobi said.

"Our position remains that we shall not beg Gen Museveni and his criminal regime to grant us our God-given rights. The suggestion that one must negotiate with Museveni to get bail, which should entirely be a court process, is not only shameful but also ridiculous. Unfortunately, that is what our country has been reduced to; impunity, lawlessness and disregard for institutions normalised," he added.

Bobi said they cannot involve in negotiations with President Museveni because there is nothing they have to offer him in exchange for "their rights".

He says the only thing Museveni would need is for them to stop fighting the regime, which they are not about to do.

He further added that the NUP had not gotten hold of the released MPs yet, as information reaching them indicates they are still receiving treatment under the watch of their families.

He is positive the party will hold a dialogue with the MPs to understand the process of their release.