South Africa: Ramaphosa Chides 'Merchants of Despair' and Reiterates Priorities of Ending Rolling Blackouts, Corruption and Joblessness

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa tethered his administration to ending rolling blackouts in a State of the Nation debate reply on Thursday that also signalled the departure of Deputy President David 'DD' Mabuza from the government.

It was a meandering speech that lasted just short of 60 minutes, which started with President Cyril Ramaphosa greeting ANC backbencher Paul Mashatile in his role of ANC deputy president as part of the welcome to leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

It ended with thanks to Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza for his "unwavering support" over the past five years and "the work he has done for this nation and all of us".

Mabuza had "indicated his wish to step down from his position. This is a request I am considering and attending to", said Ramaphosa.

After weeks of speculation and political noise about a Cabinet reshuffle, the presidential greeting and thanks signal an acknowledgement of patience running out, if not the roil in the governing party.