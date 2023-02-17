South Africa: Mmusi Maimane Unveils Build One South Africa's Grand Plan to Attract Voters

16 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

Five months after its inception, Build One South Africa has unveiled 10 key policy proposals, including nuclear energy, a basic income grant, tax holidays and free WiFi, and announced its provincial leaders, giving the party a national footprint ahead of the 2024 general elections.

As South Africa's unemployment stats sit at 32.9%, the new kid on the block, Build One South Africa (Bosa), led by Mmusi Maimane, says there is a dire need for the immediate creation of Township Special Economic Zones (TSEZs) and the implementation of a basic income grant.

Maimane addressed members of the media in Johannesburg on Thursday where he unveiled his party's 10-point plan ahead of the 2024 general elections. He lambasted the failures of the current administration of government, slamming a number of social ills including corruption, record levels of unemployment, the energy crisis and crises in policing, education and healthcare.

The TSEZs, if implemented, would bring townships closer to mainstream economic opportunities and...

