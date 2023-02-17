Zimbabwe: Controversial Passion Java Accused of Ordering Mistress to Abort Pregnancy - Details Emerge Mnangagwa Ally Hounded Her Out of Country

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally Prophet Passion Java has been accused of ordering his mistress Yolanda Makaya to abort an eight-month pregnancy.

Makaya, who is young sister to Java's other alleged girlfriend Hillary, took to social media revealing details about their affair and claim kidnap attempts by the comic American-based character's security.

In a 2.28-minute video shared online and accessible on NewZimbabwe.com's Facebook page, Makaya further claims Java is adamant 'the baby has to die.'

Java is married to Lily Tsegaye.

"I am eight months pregnant for Passion Java. I acknowledge my wrongdoing and take accountability for my part in all of this," said Makaya.

"I just do not feel the repercussions I am facing are warranted at all. My life is in danger, I have had to flee my country because things got so bad that I was being followed and there was even a kidnap attempt.

"His main objective is to kill our baby, even at this late stage he says he will not stop at anything until our baby is dead.

"I am filled with paranoia, and anxiety and live in a constant state of fear because I always have to be on the move. I was almost drugged to induce early labour.

"He has used the powers that be to terrorise and harass those who have tried to help me."

Her expose has divided public opinion, with some arguing in her defence while others question her decision to date him in the first place.

"No, you girls like fancy things too much, do not involve us in your problems. Did you not know that he was married when you got involved with him? Isn't you would be saying hakuna munhu we munhu? Continue with whatever you were doing," Tanisha Mhlanga commented on the video.