South Africa: From Stellies to Wits, Nsfas's Caps On Accommodation Allowances Fuel Tension At Universities Across SA

analysis

The academic year has started on a shaky note for tertiary institutions across South Africa after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's decision to cap accommodation allowances left many students without housing. Both the University of Cape Town and the University of the Western Cape have shut down their campuses, while other universities are in talks to try to find solutions.

New year, same issues

This is not the first time that the academic year has begun with protests and chants of dissatisfaction from students. The focus of student protests in 2021 and 2022 was the increasing burden of student debt that, for many, was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Statistics show that national student debt increased by R3-billion between 2020 and 2021, with the total debt at R16.5-billion by the end of 2021.

