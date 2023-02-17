Zimbabwe: Allan Chimbetu Drops 6th Album, Vows to Keep Dendera Going

Dendera maestro and one of the last man standing from the sungura sub-genre originators, Allan Chimbetu, has vowed to remain in the game following the launch of his sixth album titled "Mhute" last week.

The six-track album was launched at Mushandirapamwe Hotel in the capital city.

The album consists of tracks "Mhute", "Hero", "Takatamba", "Ndamuwana", "Tisvikewo" and "Zvirimumoyo".

In an interview, Chimbetu revealed that the album was a fun-packed package for Dendera fans and said he was in the game to stay.

"The album is a special gift to Dendera fans. We are just here to keep the Dendera genre going and keeping fans with some good music always," he said.

On what inspired the title "Mhute," Chimbetu said the album had been stimulated by daily African culture and traditions.

"There are a lot of things that can be found when mist rises. This gave life to the album because the tracks speak to a lot of things that happen and that we are encountering in our daily lives," he said.

The title track "Mhute", he said, talked about how people live in Zimbabwe, sharing everything in their daily experiences.

"This song talks about how people care for each other, how they help each other in any way living in peace and harmony," he said.

The song "Hero" talks about African people being fooled not to respect their ancestors yet they fight hard to be what they are today.

"Takatamba" speaks about girls growing up and playing together and one gets married, she tells her friend not to stay in the past for she now wants to spend time with the husband.

"Ndamuwana" is a wedding song about someone whom people thought would not marry but has found the one he or she has been searching for and they are married," he said.

Chimbetu said "Tisvikewo" speaks about soldiers during the war who are so tired and a lot of their comrades cannot go forward so they come across a village where they ask for refuge.

He said "Zvirimumoyo" speaks about a wife who has kept family secrets and she admits it is a secret well kept.

Allan, one of the last man standing from the original Dendera Kings, said plans for collaboration with other family members were afoot.

"There will be a special offering from me and my sons, a project that will tell a story of the Dendera. We are actually in the consultation processes and we are talking and trying to find an amicable way forward," he said.

On whether the genre was struggling due to the departure of his brothers Simon and Naison and others, Chimbetu said he actually felt the void left by his family members.

"As a team, we knew when we were together, each of us had a role and we would consult each other on which directions to pursue and things to do," he said.

Allan said in line with the country's renewed aspirations, music industry has a role to play in motivating citizens to tell a true Zimbabwean story that will bring development.

"The arts industry must help to convey the true story of our great mother country by projecting a positive image," he said.

"I, thus, challenge stakeholders in the sector to use their various means to promote our rich culture, heritage and vision for the future by telling our own story, through our own perspectives, with our own voices and images for the development of this country."

Chimbetu has been in the music scene since 1992, making him the longest in the Dendera sub-genre at the moment.