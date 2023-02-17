Zimbabwe: Kariba Deserves Better - Says Tourism Minister, As Plans to Revive Destination Are Set in Motion

Spread This News

A POT-HOLED and narrow Kariba to Harare highway and absence of an international airport have been identified as areas that need rehabilitation and urgent construction to improve tourism in the resort town.

These points were raised by Tourism Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu at Thursday's launch of the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy in the tourist destination.

Mangaliso, who was guest of honour at the event, said the poor road network was a major setback which he will be working to address.

"Kariba is such a powerful tourism magnet that deserves an international airport with the capacity to handle direct international flights," said Ndlovu.

"I am aware of the state of the road from Harare to Kariba, as well as the suspension of flights by KUVA Air which is a setback as far as accessibility of destination Kariba is concerned.

"Let me assure you that myself, together with the Minister for Transport and Minister of State for Mashonaland West will work tirelessly to ensure the issue of destination accessibility is sorted once and for all.

"We are engaging with the view to have among other access priorities, the road link especially between Makuti and Kariba rehabilitated."

Air Zimbabwe is planning to introduce flights to Kariba according to Ndlovu.

He added; "The good news is that both Air Zimbabwe and FastJet have plans to service Kariba.

"We will also continue advocating for more airlines to fly into the destination.

"l am confident this marks a giant step towards the revival and growth of tourism in Kariba and Mashonaland West Province at large."

Kariba was once popular to foreign tourists for its heat, game viewing, casinos, fishing tournaments and house boats.