Rwanda: City of Kigali to Use $70m to Upgrade Major Unplanned Settlements

Kigali's major unplanned settlements will soon be upgraded at the cost of $70 million (approx. Rwf76 billion), officials announced this week during the ground breaking ceremony.

The unplanned settlements in Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo districts will get basic infrastructure such as roads, pedestrian ways, drainages, street lights, electricity, health centres, markets, schools, water and others that are needed to facilitate people's daily businesses.

The four unplanned settlements selected in the City of Kigali are Mpazi in Nyarugenge District, Gatenga in Kicukiro District, and Nyagatovu and Nyabisindu both located in Gasabo District.

Also read: Inside new model to upgrade informal settlements

The basic infrastructure are expected to increase the value of residents' land which will also motivate them to refurbish their houses.

The approach seeks to upgrade such slums while 'minimizing recurrent eviction of dwellers'.

However, the Mayor of City of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa, said that $15 million out of $70 million will be spent on expropriating some properties.

The upgrading is expected to be complete in June, 2024.

Also read: Plans to improve unplanned settlements in high gear

In Nyarugenge district, the upgrading will be carried out on unplanned settlements on 137 hectares in Muhima, Gitega and Kimisagara sectors and also rehabilitate Mpazi drainage to curb floods, he said.

The activities include the construction of 8.3 km of roads, 9.3 km foot paths and installing lights on 17.5 km.

Kimisagara youth centre football pitch with synthetic turf, volleyball, and basketball court at Ecole Primaire de Gitega, Mpazi Market and ECD for Kora cell office will be constructed under the project.

Nyabisindu and Nyagatovu unplanned settlements in Gasabo district will have 9.3 km of roads and 7.9 km of pedestrian lanes constructed.

Public lights will be installed on 17.2 km of streets.

"We will have a football pitch and market constructed in Nyagatovu," he said.

Also read: VIDEO: Kigali's largest unplanned settlement set for facelift.

He said that project will upgrade 11 km of roads and 6,3 km of footpaths and install public lights on 17.2 km in an unplanned settlement on 170 hectares in Kicukiro district.

"We will also have Gashyekero market, rehabilitate 1.5km drainage and football pitch with natural grass. In addition to this, we will also improve the bridges and culverts on six flood hot spots in Rugunga, Rwandex, Kinyinya, Nyabisindu, Gisozi-Mukindo, and Gisozi-Karuruma," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Group Country Manager for Rwanda, said that upgrading unplanned settlements is part of the second phase of Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II) funded by the World Bank.

She said approximately 34,000 people in Gitega, Muhima, Kimisigara and Rwezamenyo sectors are expected to benefit from the construction and rehabilitation of roads, sidewalks, footpaths, public lighting, and drainage.

"We had the opportunity to work with the government of Rwanda on upgrading Agatare settlement in Biryogo. The project will create jobs and strengthen climate resilience by reducing flooding," she said.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Ernest Nsabimana, said that the project is timely considering that 60 percent of the population is still living in unplanned settlements.

Also read: Govt issues new guidelines to reduce informal settlements

The project will also provide basic infrastructures in secondary cities namely Muhanga, Musanze, Rusizi, Rubavu, Huye and Nyagatare.