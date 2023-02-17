Rwanda: New Card Game to Help Improve Relationships, Mental Health in Rwanda

Author and blogger Alonga Dominique Uwase has created a new card game dubbed 'Deeper Conversations', a deck of 55 cards with questions that vary in levels of intimacy and depth.

The need to create happier beings in the society that feel seen, heard and understood, according to Alonga, pushed her to develop the game.

The entrepreneur says she created the game to engage different people, siblings, couples, parents and children aged 10 and above and all the people who want to know each other on a deeper level.

The game whose questions, according to Uwase, act as therapy were reviewed by mental health experts who she says edited them, reducing them from the initial number, 100, to 55 cards.

"If a depressed person or one dealing with isolation plays this game with someone they trust, it can help them feel seen, and feel like they matter," Alonga said.

To people playing the game, Dominique, who is also an author, advises them to choose the questions they are sure they want to answer. "Though it's a game people should be more careful while playing," she adds.

People should not play the game with bad intentions, Alonga advises, if you find out something about the other person do not use it to shame or guilt trip them.

"The game is for you to love someone in a better way, not the other way round," Alonga said.

The developer also notes that though the game itself is a therapy session, there are some intense mental health cases that one should consider seeing a therapist in person.

As the inventor, Uwase anticipated that there will be some challenges that will come along with playing the game.

My biggest fear, she continues, is people weaponizing it. "One of the disclaimers I want to tell people is to be very selective in who you tell your story, not everyone deserves your story," she said.

Since the game requires opening up, she expects the beginning to be somewhat, to many people, weird, given that Rwandans are reserved in personality.

As the rules of the game go; players should give themselves some space and grace; have the courage to keep pushing because it's something new to our culture.

"We call this a game of the brave; are you brave? Are you courageous to pass through this awkwardness to win?" asks Alonga who is now among the junior board advisors at Caraes Indera.

The game, Dominique says, was approved by certified clinical psychologist, Cindy Cassady, PhD.

The cards that cost Rwf20, 000, can be found at Ikirezi bookstore or be ordered at Imaginwe.rw.