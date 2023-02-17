Malawi: Roads Authority Rehabilitates Damaged Bridge in Mangochi

17 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Roads Authority says it has renovated a bridge that was partially cut-off on the M2 Arthur Peter Mutharika highway at Mangochi turnoff between Mwima and Namanolo in Balaka.

The bridge was damaged following incessant rainfall in the past two days.

RA spokesperson, Portia Kajanga, has confirmed adding the institution is gearing up for protection works which includes supporting pillars to prevent the bridge from being swept away and allow the waters to pass through freely without damaging the walls.

