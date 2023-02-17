South Africa: Three Years On, Court Finally Sentences Ruthless Glebelands Hostel Gang Leaders to Jail

analysis

The Glebelands 8 were 'a law unto themselves' who 'executed their opponents brazenly', said Judge Nkosinathi Chili in sentencing the gang leaders in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

Former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, said by the State to be the leader of a murderous gang based at Umlazi's Glebelands Hostel, was finally sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday - three years and six months after the trial of the so-called Glebelands 8 began.

The now 40-year-old Mdweshu, a father of twin girls, was convicted last year of conspiracy to commit murder and for the attempted murder of rival gang members Bongani Mthembu, William Mthembu (the leader of the rival gang, who was killed outside a supermarket a year later by the other accused), Mandlakayise Dyanthi and Lucas Mbekelwa in an attack at the notorious R Block of the hostel complex in 2014.

The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Siyanda Mayeza)

Judge Nkosinathi Chili sentenced Mdweshu to 10 years in jail for the conspiracy conviction, and 10 years for the attempted murders, half of which was suspended for five years. The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning he will be eligible...