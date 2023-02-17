South Africa: Nomzamo Park Tavern Massacre Trial Moved After Protesters Threaten to Burn Down Orlando Courthouse

The trial of six people charged with the Nomzamo Park, Soweto, tavern massacre has been moved to the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court after protesters threatened to burn down the Orlando Magistrates' Court, where it was originally scheduled to be heard.

Following a lengthy risk assessment ordered by the State, the case against six suspects charged with the murders of 16 people at the Mdlalose tavern in Soweto was on Thursday moved from Orlando to the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court.

The risk assessment was conducted after a meeting between the defence, State and presiding officers over the Orlando community's threat to burn down the courthouse and local police station.

Magistrate AW Morton said the court would not put property and people at risk.

Tension

"This is a very emotional matter. Emotions are high. We cannot sit today. The court cannot sit in this venue. We will move this venue to the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court," he said.

Morton ordered all of the six accused to remain in custody without bail until the court sits in Johannesburg.

"It became clear to all of us that security assessment should be conducted. It was done. A risk assessment was conducted which then informed the court that the...