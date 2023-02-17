Rwanda: House Unsatisfied With Minister's Response On Tvet Low Performance

Lawmakers rejected the verbal explanations given by the Minister of State in charge of ICT and TVET, Claudette Irere, regarding several setbacks within the Technical Vocational Education and Training.

The majority of the MPs voted against Irere's explanations on grounds that they were unconvinced and requested her to provide detailed written explanations.

As per the parliamentary procedures, when lawmakers summon a government official to explain a particular issue and they are not convinced, the official is given the option to put his or her explanation in writing. When a written explanation is unconvincing to the MPs, they now summon the Prime Minister as head of government to explain the matter.

MPs had summoned Irere to explain issues in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) that were unearthed during the lawmakers' recent field visit.

During the parliament session on February 14, Irere was expected to respond on why there are not enough TVET schools in some parts of the country, low enrolment compared to the set targets, insufficient equipment in TVET schools, delays in delivering the available equipment and schools without electricity as well as water.

Among other issues raised by lawmakers were the lack of smart classrooms, workshops, toilets, and internet as well as the overcrowded classrooms and lack of qualified teachers in some fields, among others.

MPs' concerns came at a time when the Ministry of Education targets to enroll at least 60 per cent by 2024 in TVET schools from 31.1 percent in 2017.

Responding to MPs' questions, Irere said that the ministry is aware of the issues and they are working on solutions to address them.

She noted that 114 TVET schools will be built in line with having at least 1 school in each sector as well as achieving the target of 60 per cent enrolment by 2024.

"114 sectors don't have a TVET school and we are planning to build 90 schools starting from the end of February and beginning of March," she said.

In addition, Irere disclosed that following the completion of the above schools, the plan is to add more 24 schools to next year's budget.

Irere assured MPs that those 90 schools will be used in the new academic year.

Meanwhile, on the issue of boarding TVET schools, Irere disclosed that they are also working on it where this year's budget will cover 5000 dormitories in 32 schools and 7500 by next year's budget.

Answering concerns related to lack of enough materials in schools, Irere said that there are two types of materials which are equipment and consumables. She went on to say that there was a delay in the procedures for providing money for the consumables but it has since been fixed and that for the equipment, most of them are imported.

The ministries of education and infrastructures are working closely together to provide a permanent solution to the issue of electricity in schools while regarding the cost of electricity and water, the ministry of education requested the ministry of infrastructure to revise the tariff, Irere told the Parliament, adding that there plans under way to outsource and recruit highly qualified TVET teachers in and outside Rwanda.

Currently, there are 493 TVET schools and 14 IPRCs nationwide.

However, Irere's explanations failed to meet MPs' satisfaction with some expressing concerns of the delays while others wondering how a nearing target of 2024 is going to be achieved in such a short time. It is on several similar grounds that they asked her to put her explanations in writing and more detailed and elaborate.