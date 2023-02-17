Angola: Parliament to Discuss Amendment to Tax Regime for Oil Concession in Maritime Zone of Cabinda

6 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The draft law authorising the President of the Republic, as holder of the executive power, to legislate on the change of the tax regime applicable to the oil concession in the maritime zone of Cabinda will be discussed and voted on 23 February in the National Assembly.

The decision emerged from the Conference of leaders of Parliamentary Groups, held this Thursday (February 16) and chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Carolina Cerqueira.

The conference was meant to prepare the 4th ordinary plenary meeting of the 1st legislative session of the V National Assembly legislature.

According to the first secretary of the Office of the National Assembly, Manuel Dembo, this meeting will also discuss and vote, in general, the proposal for a general labour law.

He also announced that the approval of draft resolution approving, for ratification, the agreement establishing the Tripartite Free Trade Area between the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the East African Community and the Community of development in southern Africa.

