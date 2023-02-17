Angola: Govt Announces Plans to Take "Angola 2050" Strategy to Public Consultation

Luanda — Angolan government said Thursday it will take the Long-Term Development Strategy "Angola 2050" to the public consultation, in a move meant to collect contributions and gather a broad and realistic consensus in response to the people's expectations.

The document will be subject to a public consultation in four sessions, to be held on 23 and 24 February this year, the State Secretary for Planning Milton Reis said at the usual briefing of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP).

He said that the consultation process will draw additional contributions from four target audiences, namely the private sector, youth and academics, civil society and media actors, as well as international development cooperation partners.

Milton Reis said the strategy will bring a global vision to Angola and its role at an international level over the next 25 years, presenting five priority axes of development that aim to ensure a diversified and prosperous economy.

He stressed that the major milestones intended for Angola in 2050 are a modern and competitive infrastructure, a society that values the potential and its human capital, a resilient and sustainable ecosystem in environmental terms, a just nation with equal opportunities.

The process for developing the Long-Term Strategy 2050 appears as a

revision of the Long-Term Development Strategy "Angola 2025", to be prepared by the consortium Makenza and Cesso Consultores Internacionals S.A, which will also prepare the National Development Plan (PDN).

As for the National Development Plan (PDN-2023-2027), the Secretary of State for planning, Milton Reis, explained that the MEP is working with provincial governments in the preparation of action programmes, with the respective targets and actions, aimed to implement the commitments emerging from the Government programme approved in August 2022.

He explained that the PDN is an instrument for the broader development of the National Planning System and presents the strategic goals and the action programmes with their goals, projects and activities aimed at fulfilling the electoral commitments of the Holder of Executive Power.

According to the official, the PDN should reflect the Government's priorities and based on an economic and social development strategy that is a reflection of the development for Angola, for the next 25 years.