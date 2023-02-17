Angola to Host ILO Sub-Regional Office

6 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda: The multilateral agency of the United Nations has announced plans to open a sub-regional office of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Angola.

The minister of Public Administration, Labour and Security Social, Teresa Dias, announced this on Thursday in Luanda.

She added that five countries - Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Cabo Verde, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe, apart from the host country - will be part of the project.

The opening of the institution is intended to take better advantage of the organisation's projects and contributions, as well as to serve Portuguese-speaking African countries.

Speaking to the press at the end the 1st meeting of the multi-sector working group for the opening of ILO Sub-Regional Office in Angola, Teresa Rodrigues Dias explained that, so far, Angola is currently integrated in the Congo country office, among French-speaking countries, thus making it difficult to access to some projects.

"We are member states of the organisation, but often we do not take advantage of the contributions, mainly due to the language factor", she stressed.

The opening of this office, the minister explained, will allow greater interaction among local projects, including social inclusion, social protection, equal rights and duties of workers and trade union forces. LIN/VIC

