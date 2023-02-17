Angola and African Countries Strengthens Ties in ICTs

Luanda — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, said Thursday that Angola is transforming the sector by connecting the country through submarine cables, terrestrial fiber optics and via Angosat 2, aimed at the sustainable development.

According to the official, after a joint audience with the ambassadors of Gabon, Morocco and Zambia, the country, on its ICTs white paper defines the transformation in this filed.

He explained that the meeting served to address the need for closer ties in the telecommunications sectors, highlighting the interest of diplomats in Angola's space programme in particular in Angosat 2.

"Angosat 2 has aroused a lot of interest from several African countries and we express the great will of the Angolan government to strengthen inter-African cooperation in the field of the satellite", he said, underlining the need for other meetings to create conditions for the materialisation of this partnership.

The ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in Angola, Saadia El Alaoui, said that the meeting served to talk about issues linked, in different aspects, to technological and telecommunications programmes.

On the other hand, the Gabonese diplomat, Guy Blaise, said that there is a need for a partnership in the sector in Africa to serve the countries and leverage the continent's economy.

Lawrence Chalungumana, ambassador of Zambia, said that his country is prepared to cooperate with Angola in the areas of telecommunications and information technologies, namely based on Angosat 2 and in the area of optical fiber.

"We believe that this cooperation is a very important item, we need to emphasise that now Africa speaks in exercises of a matter that is very important for sharing information in other areas and other continents". Explained.