Somalia: Somali Army Deals Blow to Al-Shabaab, Kills Over 200 Militants

An armoured personnel carrier is seen through a rifle hole of another on January 20, 2012, during a firefight following an advance with the Somali National Army (SNA) to capture Mogadishu University in insurgent Al-Shabaab territory on the outskirts of Mogadishu city.

Mogadishu — The government of Somalia has announced that more than 200 Al-Shabaab were killed in a battle that took in Iji area of Hiran region.

The Deputy Minister of Information of Somalia, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-addala said those killed include leaders identified as Salad Mohamud Siyad, who was in charge of the tax in the Middle Shabelle region and his deputy, Hussein Dhere.

Also among the dead is Yusuf Ali Sheikh, who was said to be in charge of Al-Shabaab in Fidow area in the same region, according to the deputy information minister.

Al-Addala said that the troops with the support of foreign forces and clan militia have captured dozens of militants as prisoners of war, some with serious injuries.

A large number of weapons amounting to 300 AK-47s, RPGs and machine guns, as well as food stuff were seized by the army during the operation.

In a separate operation, at least 12 al-Shabab militants were killed and others were injured when Somali National Army fended off attack in Sunguni village 50 kilometers north of Kismayo, the temporary administrative capital of Jubaland state, Al-Adala said Thursday.