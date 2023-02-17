Kenya: Raila to Lead Azimio Brigade in an Anti-Govt Protest Rally in Kisii

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya brigade is scheduled to hold its anti-government protest rally in Kisii County on Friday.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati will host the team in the Kisii and Keroka edition.

The event has stirred up mixed reactions among the region's political leaders, with some opposing the rally's location and purpose.

The rally was initially slated for Monday but was postponed due to disagreements among the leaders.

Opponents of the rally, including political figures aligned with President William Ruto, have urged Odinga to hold his Azimio rallies elsewhere.

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae advised Odinga to accept the outcome of the August polls and refrain from stirring up emotions among the masses.

"For those planning orchestrated rallies across the country and want to do the same in Kisii. I urge you to reconsider your moves, accept that time for politicking is over," he stated.

"Accept the Presidency of William Ruto and give him an opportunity to his full contract to Kenyans," he indicated.

But even as President Ruto's allies in Gusii leaders are opposing the Azimio rally, Kisii ODM Chairman Kerosi Ondieki has maintained that the rally was rescheduled to give Odinga lieutenants ample time to plan the rally.

Ondieki has insisted that the rally will be held on Friday with the preparations set to be spearheaded by Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

Former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi expressed that the Kisii region is currently eager to receive President William Ruto during the homecoming of Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Maangi insisted that the Gusii community wants to be associated with the development and not political rallies out to raise tension in the region.

"Odinga should leave us alone as Omogusii to chat about our own political future which is at the moment with Dr. Ruto," he said.