Mozambique Among African Countries That Will Boost Gas Global Market

Maputo, 16 Feb (AIM) - Africa's gas share in the global market will increase to over 11 per cent of all gas supplies by 2050, according to a report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), rising from six per cent in 2021.

Production is projected to increase from 260 billion cubic meters in 2021, to 585 billion cubic meters in 2050.

Mozambique is among seven African countries that will contribute to this increase. The others are Algeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria and Angola.

The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that provides a framework for exchanging experience and information among its 12 member countries and seven observer countries.

It is expected that, between then, Mozambique and Nigeria will contribute more than 63% of Africa's natural gas output.

"This will make Africa responsible for the second largest growth in gas supply, by volume, globally, after the Middle East during this period", said Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the GECF.

According to the report, the demand for natural gas on the continent will rise by 82% by 2050, and gas will account for 30% of Africa's energy mix. Alongside renewable energies, gas will be crucial in driving energy access across the continent.

"The narrative that Africa should not develop its natural resources, particularly natural gas is misguided. A prosperous Africa will be more capable of protecting its environment. The right of Africa to develop its vast natural resources can be preserved, and its access to finance and technology facilitated," Hamel claimed.

Mozambique, like Nigeria and the Republic of Congo, has launched floating terminals (FLNG) over the past three months to tap into the rising demand as European countries race to secure natural gas from Africa.

"While Congo deployed two FLNG vessels with a combined production capacity of three million tonnes per year, the Nigeria and Mozambique vessels have a capacity of 1.2 million and 3.4 million tonnes per year, respectively", Hamel said.

According to the report, with about 900 million people in need of clean cooking fuels and another 600 million in need of reliable electricity, natural gas will play a key function in alleviating energy poverty.

"Increased investment in Africa's rich gas reserves and the revival of LNG, especially for exports, will facilitate the achievement of the projections. It is estimated that African LNG export capacity will reach 199 million tons per annum for the period, with Mozambique, Nigeria, Mauritania, and Senegal driving this increase", reads the report.