Kenya: Luo Council of Elders Chairperson Opiyo Otondi Is Dead

17 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Luo Council of Elders Chairman Willis Opiyo Otondi is dead.

Otondi died while receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital in Kisumu early this morning, according to a family source.

He was admitted at the facility last weekend.

One of his legs was amputated due to an illness which was not immediately disclosed.

On Sunday, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, who is the Patron of the Council visited him at the hospital just a day after being admitted.

Otondi took over from former Chairman Riaga Ogalo, a takeover that rocked the Council to date.

The takeover led to a splinter group, with Nyandiko Ngadi, from South Nyanza region claiming he is the bonafide chairman.

