South Africa: Sports, Arts and Culture Celebrates International Mother Language Day, 21 Feb

The celebration of International Mother Language Day and the launch of cross-translated classic books

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with the Limpopo Provincial Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and the National Library of South Africa joins the world in celebrating International Mother Language Day (IMLD) on 21 February 2023 in Vhembe District Municipality, Limpopo.

On this day, there will also be a launch of cross-translated classic books published by the National Library as part of its African Classics publishing programme. The launch aims at reviving and promoting the culture of reading and writing in mother languages in South Africa. On 21 February 2023, the Minister will kick-start the celebrations of International Mother Language Day with a programme of hoisting a flag and donating books to local schools before proceeding to the main programme that will be held at Malamulele Community Hall which is under Collins Chabane Local Municipality.

International Mother Language Day came about as an initiative of Bangladesh where protesting students were killed for demanding recognition of their mother language (Bengali) in 1952. This day was approved at the 1999 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000.

UNESCO emphasizes the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. It is within its mandate for peace that it works to preserve cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others. Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way.

In South Africa, a socially diverse country makes an exciting and stimulating community which encourages language speakers to view language as an instrument of communication and also as a key to its social cohesion and nation-building. South Africa needs a socially cohesive community which will work towards the well-being of all its members, fight exclusion and marginalisation, create a sense of belonging, and promote trust.

The year's launch and celebration of International Mother Language Day also take place as part of implementing the milestones of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2032 which were launched by Minister Mthethwa in October 2022.

This year's International Mother Language Day will be celebrated under the theme: Multilingual Education - A Necessity to Transform Education in A Multilingual World.