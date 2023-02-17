East Africa: DR Congo Crisis - Kagame, EAC Leaders Meet in Addis

President Paul Kagame on Friday, February 17, joined other East African Community (EAC) Heads of State in Addis Ababa to discuss the implementation of the Nairobi peace process and Luanda roadmap in a bid to address the deteriorating security situation in eastern DR Congo.

The meeting chaired by Angolan President, João Lourenço, regional leaders on February 4 met in Bujumbura, Burundi, and, among others, observed that the security situation in eastern DR Congo is a regional matter that can only be sustainably resolved through a political process and emphasized the need for enhanced dialogue among all the parties.

The Heads of State directed that the political process should be strengthened and escalated to involve all stakeholders.

The Addis meeting also comes after EAC Defence Chiefs on February 9 directed the immediate deployment of troops from countries yet to join the regional force in Goma, capital of North province in eastern DR Congo.

The regional military chiefs met in Nairobi, Kenya, following the regional leaders' directive on February 4 to have forces on the ground based on a timeline agreed on by the security chiefs.

They agreed to deploy troops to areas earmarked for the M23 rebels' phased withdrawal and the protection of civilians in areas earlier vacated by the rebels. The M23 rebel group began its withdrawal in December 2022 and has since pulled out from Kibumba and Rumagambo military base. The regional force occupies the positions vacated by the M23 rebels.

A deteriorating security situation in eastern DR Congo where more than 130 armed groups - including the FDLR genocidal militia formed by masterminds of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda - operate has posed a serious threat to the region's peace and security.

Kinshasa continues to deny its complicity but the sustained collaboration between the Congolese army and armed groups such as FDLR - a UN sanctioned genocidal force - is at the heart of the insecurity in the region.

The M23 rebel group's resurgence over the past two years did not help matters as Kinshasa accused Kigali of supporting the rebels, an allegation Kigali has denied over and over again.

Kigali has on numerous occasions emphasized that it has no interest in perpetuating a conflict on its borders.

But there are growing concerns, lately, due to multiple violations of Rwandan airspace, and fatal cross border committed by the Congolese army and FDLR coalition.