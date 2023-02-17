Zimbabwe: Wheelchair Farmer On Cloud Nine After Taking Delivery of New Wheels

17 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Jubilation exuded from the face of Harare farmer, John Mazvidza after a well-wisher came to his aid, donating a pristine wheelchair.

This comes after Destiny Media TV profiled his exploits in urban farming.

Mazvidza defies odds by farming while on a wheelchair on some pocket field in Kuwadzana along Bulawayo road.

Since a hit and run accident in 2008 - which condemned him to wheelchair - Mazvidza has turned to farming in an effort to eke out a living.

Mazvidza could not hide his excitement.

"I am happy with this wheelchair. I am happy that someone has remembered me with this gift. There are some people who are disabled they should come out and air out their problems so they can be assisted," he said.

Since the unfortunate incident in 2008, Mazvidza has gone through a turbulent period which has seen him divorcing thrice.

The wheelchair will go a long way in assisting Mazvidza as witnessed by his elation after an act of kindness.

