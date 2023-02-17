Kenya: Kerio Valley - Armed Civilians Defy Order to Surrender Firearms, Only 3 Ceded

Nairobi — Armed civilians in possession of unlicensed firearms in the Kerio Valley have defied a government directive to surrender them as a three-day ultimatum lapsed on Thursday.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed only three civilians had surrendered their firearms, two in Turkana and one in Baragoi (Samburu County).

"On 15/02/23, the local administrators and opinion leaders within Pokot Central Sub-County recovered and surrendered three firearms to NPS. These included a Bren gun recovered from Loyapat Village in Turkana South," NPS said in a statement circulated on Twitter on Friday.

Police recovered the other two firearms -- an ARX-200 Barreta and at Amarel Sub Location within Pokot Central Sub-County.

President William Ruto had given the ultimatum as he authorized the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to support NPS units in a multi-agency operation in the North Rift.

The decision to deploy KDF followed a sharp increase in cattle rustling and banditry attack that have claimed the lives of 100 civilians and at least sixteen police officers.

Multi-agency operation

NPS also confirmed a multi-agency security crackdown to expel bandits had already started in the counties of Turkana and Samburu.

The Police Service urged the civilians to collaborate with the security agencies in efforts to rid the region of bandits.

"We urge members of the public to collaborate with the security agencies in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the Disturbed and Dangerous Areas," NPS said.

The government announced a joint police and military operation to flush out bandits reigning terror in Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties on Monday.

The government declared a night-to-dawn curfew to control night movement in the region.