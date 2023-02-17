Kenya: President Ruto Appoints Former MP Alfred Khang'ati Board Chair Nzoia Sugar Company

17 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed politician Alfred Khang'ati the Chair Board of Directors of Nzoia Sugar Company.

Khang'ati vied for the Kanduyi parliamentary seat on a ODM in the last General Elections but lost to John Wanyama of Ford- Kenya.

According to the gazette notice, Khang'ati will serve as the Nzoia Sugar Company Board Chair for a period of 3 years.

The President also appointed Samson Kipckoech Some to be the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Fund Board, for a period of 3 years.

He at the same time revoked the appointment of Alphonse Kioko.

