Kenya: Security Beefed Up At Gusii Stadium As Boda Boda Operators Plan Parralel Meeting With Azimio

17 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Tension is high in Kisii town as a group of Boda boda riders plan for a parallel meeting along the stadium road ahead of Raila Odinga's visit to the area.

Several police officers have been deployed to mount security within Gusii stadium and its environs as a group of boda boda riders are planning a parallel meeting.

Odinga is expected to land at Keroka town and conduct a rally before meeting Azimio supporters at Gusii stadium.

The event has stirred up mixed reactions among the region's political leaders, with some opposing the rally's location and purpose.

The rally was initially slated for Monday but was postponed due to disagreements among the leaders.

Opponents of the rally, including political figures aligned with President William Ruto, have urged Odinga to hold his Azimio rallies elsewhere.

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae advised Odinga to accept the outcome of the August polls and refrain from stirring up emotions among the masses.

"For those planning orchestrated rallies across the country and want to do the same in Kisii. I urge you to reconsider your moves, accept that time for politicking is over," he stated.

"Accept the Presidency of William Ruto and give him an opportunity to his full contract to Kenyans," he indicated.

But even as President Ruto's allies in Gusii leaders are opposing the Azimio rally, Kisii ODM Chairman Kerosi Ondieki has maintained that the rally was rescheduled to give Odinga lieutenants ample time to plan the rally.

