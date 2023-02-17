Kenya: 6mn People Facing Acute Food Shortage in Asal Counties - Drought Report

Nairobi — A recent survey shows that an estimated 6 million people in 32 counties have been affected by the prolonged drought following a fifth consecutive poor rainfall season especially in Arid and Semi-Arid (ASAL) counties.

According to the 2022 Short Rains (October to December) Assessment report, over 970,000 children aged between six to nine months and 142,000 pregnant women are currently malnourished as the drought and food insecurity situation worsens in the country.

"The population facing acute food insecurity and consequently requiring humanitarian assistance has increased to 4.4 million from the 3.5 million people identified in July 2022 following assessment of the long rains season," the report indicated.

"These women and children are in urgent need of life saving treatment for malnutrition and the most affected counties with critical malnutrition levels are Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Isiolo, Garissa, Baringo and Samburu."

The report also indicated that the population that subsequently require humanitarian assistance currently stands at 4.4 million.

The figure is a massive increment from 3.5 million identified in July 2022 during the long rains.

"Close to 500,000 more food-insecure people have been identified in 9 additional counties covered by the assessment," the report indicates.

"This counties include Machakos, Homabay, Migori, Siaya,Elgeyo Markwet,Kiambu, Nakuru,Kirinyaga and Muranga."

The report also indicated that the situation is likely to worsen further in the next 3 months as the prevailing drought persists with Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties likely to slide into Emergency Phase.

The population in Crisis phase and above could rise to about 5.4 million in ASAL counties alone by June this year depending on the performance of the March to May long rains season.

The report recommends that continued multi-sector response is required in the next six months to counter/halt the looming downturn.

"Scaling up of food and nutrition support and cash transfers, enhancement of mass screening, mapping of areas with high malnutrition burden, and delivery of integrated health and nutrition outreaches," it stated.

"Blanket supplementary feeding of vulnerable people in the most affected areas to cushion children and women from acute malnutrition given the projected worsening of an already precarious situation."