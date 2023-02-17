Africa: Angola Invited to Participate in Seminar On Climate, Peace and Security in Africa

Luanda — The Republic of Angola was invited to participate in a seminar on "Climate, Peace and Security" in Africa, to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from 13 to 16 March, this year.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in Egypt, the invitation was based on the country's experience in conflict resolution, based on actions around the pacification of the Great Lakes region and peacekeeping missions at a regional level.

The invitation was presented on Wednesday during a working meeting between Angola´s Ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme, and the Director-General of the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA), Ahmed Abdel-Latif.

The CCCPA was recently elected, within the African Union, to chair the Network of Centres for Post-Conflict Peace, Security, Reconstruction and Development (PCRD).

This international African institution, based in Cairo, aims to improve the post-conflict political stability of African countries through specialized technical support and works closely with the AU Commission to help prevent countries from returning to conflict.

Incidentally, to note that the Angolan Head of State, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, was awarded the title of Champion of Peace and Reconciliation by the African Union in 2022, as a result of the efforts that Angola has undertaken in leading the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, in the search for peace, dialogue, and stability in several countries on the African continent.

On his turn, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, was also distinguished by the African Union with the title of Champion for Post-Conflict Reconstruction.

The Arab Republic of Egypt chairs the Network of African Centres for Conflict Resolution and Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding of the African Union and it is assisted by the Republic of South Africa, which hosts the headquarters of the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes.