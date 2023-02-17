Ethiopia: Shoukry Meets Algerian FM in Addis Ababa

17 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has met with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra following the pair's participation in the 42nd session of the African Union (AU)'s Executive Council in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and how they reflect deep historical ties between the two sisterly countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on Friday.

They also exchanged visions on issues of common interest, the spokesman added.

The meeting touched on ways to strengthen collective African action under the African Union's umbrella, with Shoukry stressing the need to intensify joint African action to advance efforts to achieve peace, security and prosperity on the continent, especially in light of the political, economic and security challenges imposed by the current international situation.

The two ministers agreed to continue consultation on files of mutual concern.

