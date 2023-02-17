Angola: World Bank Supports Angola's Efforts in Infrastructures Development

Luanda — World Bank (WB) is to support Angola in developing the country's infrastructural network, especially in the areas of transport, farming, energy and waters.

The assistance is to be provided through the WB's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), informed Thursday, in Luanda, the director of the office for Studies, Planning and Statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Anderson Jerónimo.

ANGOP has learnt that a WB mission, led by its Regional Director for Africa, Albert Zeufack, is in the Angolan capital, having already met with the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Francisco de Assis.

Anderson Jerónimo said to the press that this financing support is to be extended to the private entrepreneurial sector and happens in sequence of a recent visit that President João Lourenço made to the United States of America.

"The compromise of support from the World Bank came about with the visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the USA, having also resulted from the need to create a tool of support for the private entrepreneurial sector", he explained.

The WB team, who are in Angola since last Wednesday, are also to hold contacts with the Ministry of Energy and Waters, plus the Ministry of Transport.