South Africa: Fuel Tanker Explodes On N1 Highway

17 February 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

One person has been injured following a tanker explosion on Friday morning on the N1 highway between William Nicol and Malibongwe drive, according to Jacaranda news.

Multiple emergency service agencies are currently attending the scene.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area until the incident has been cleared.

Video footage on Twitter showed large black clouds emerging from the explosion before another explosion was seen adding to the incident.

Police officers have been redirecting traffic following the oil spill.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.