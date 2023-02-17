South Africa: Fuel Tanker Explodes On N1 Highway

One person has been injured following a tanker explosion on Friday morning on the N1 highway between William Nicol and Malibongwe drive, according to Jacaranda news.

Multiple emergency service agencies are currently attending the scene.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area until the incident has been cleared.

Video footage on Twitter showed large black clouds emerging from the explosion before another explosion was seen adding to the incident.

Police officers have been redirecting traffic following the oil spill.