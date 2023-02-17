Africa: Ruto in Ethiopia for 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU

Nairobi — President William Ruto has arrived in Ethiopia to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Ethiopia's Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands Aysha Mohammed and State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano welcomed President Ruto.

First Lady Rachel, Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), and Moses Kuria (Trade) are among the government official accompanying President Ruto.

The two-day weekend summit will see the continent's Heads of State discuss different issues key among them: the report on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the report of the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, the report on the African Union response on Covid-19 pandemic in Africa among others.

The summit will in addition examine the strategic status reports of their session such as the Report on the activities of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) and the state of peace and security in Africa.

The report on global political, financial, and energy policy governance will equally feature during the talks.

The opening ceremony of the AU Summit will subsequently take place in the presence of the leaders and officials of the AU Commission, Ministers and Ambassadors from the AU Member States, officials of AU organs and offices, and partners.