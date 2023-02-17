Africa: UN Security Council Needs to Correct Historic Injustice On Africa - AU Commissioner

Addis Ababa — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) needs to fully recognize and correct the historic injustice in the current dispensation against Africa, AU Political Affairs, Peace & Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye said.

"It is obvious in today's world Africa's interest are not fully catered for in the current high-level being played in the UN Security Council," he stressed.

Almost 60 to 70 percent of the issues are African, Adeoye noted, adding that Africans "want to be in the driver's seat and we want our voice heard."

The African continent with 54 of its countries being members of the United Nations usually has two to three non-permanent seats on the Security Council, while the UK and France from Europe have two permanent seat.

He pointed out that "adequate participation and effective representation will be to the benefit of the role of the African continent."

The commissioner urged members countries of the African Union to have a collective voice for the continent to be fully and adequately represented at the UN Security Council.