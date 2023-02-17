Africa: Geingob to Meet UN Secretary General At AU Summit

President Hage Geingob will join other heads of state in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 36th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) assembly on Friday and Saturday.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Namibian presidency said Geingob will also have a meeting with the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres.

The 36th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government will be held under the theme, 'The year of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): acceleration of the African continental free trade area implementation.'

The assembly will discuss the state of peace and security in Africa, the evaluation report of the first-ten year implementation plan, and the appointment of a member of the AU board of external auditors, among others.

They will also consider various draft statutes, including the African Humanitarian Agency, the African Training Centre for Statistics, the African Union Institute for Statistics, and the African Continental Free Trade Area Protocol on Competition Policy, to name a few.

While there, president Geingob will attend the Peace and Security Council meeting of the heads of state, where they will consider the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"This meeting will consider the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo within the broader context of the peace, security and cooperation framework for the DRC and the region, including the deployment of the Eastern African Force," the statement read.