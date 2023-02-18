Africa: Somali President Touches Down in Ethiopia for AU Summit

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Addis Ababa, where he is participating in the 36th session of the African Union [AU].

The conference brings together head of states to discuss the reform of the AU, the implementation of the 2063 vision and dealing with the challenges that the continent is facing, primarily violence, poverty and terrorism.

Mohamud will present the vision of Somalia on the future of the African continent and his government's efforts towards the fight against terrorism, the achievements made in the liberation of the country from Al-Shabaab.

While in Addis Ababa, Somali leader will hold talks with the leaders of African countries on the sidelines of the African Union Conference.

It's for the first time the president is taking part the AU meeting since his re-election in May last year.

Somalia is set to take over full charge of security responsibility from The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), is a multidimensional mission (military, police and civilian), authorised by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council - AU Peace and Security Council next year.

ATMIS became operational on 1 April 2022 after the re-hatting of AMISOM - AU Mission in Somalia, whose mandate expired after 15 years of mission to fight against Al-Shabaab.

The mission comprises military personnel contributed by African member states. The major troop-contributing countries to the mission include Ethiopia, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, and Djibouti.