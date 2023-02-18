Uganda: Businessman Lets Kabisa Wine Factory Store Burn to Save Lives

The territorial police of Nebbi are investigating an incident of fire outbreak at Oyoma general stores, a factory of Kabisa Wine and Gold Force wine in Parombo town council, Nebbi district.

In the incident that occurred on February 16, it was discovered that the factory's proprietor, a one Bob Oyoma, similarly refused to allow the fire brigade to attend to the fire at his facilities.

According to Josephine Angucia, the regional spokesperson, preliminary findings show that the fire was started by an electric circuit created by an abrupt power restoration in Nebbi town that day.

She said that "The security guard at the entrance of the store in which drums of crude wine were kept before pumping into the production section, heard a big bang when electricity that had gone off earlier came back. When he entered to check, he saw fire which was suspected to have started from the pumps in that room.

Officers arrived to the scene only to discover that the fire had grown out of control. According to Josephine, attempts were made to contact the regional fire fighters, but "the owner of the factory turned it down, stating it would not save much given the distance and the level it had reached."

The regional fire brigade, which serves five districts in the west Nile area, is based in the Arua regional police headquarters, which is 80 kilometres from Nebbi town.

The total value of the items destroyed is not yet established but all the drums of crude wine and the pumps in the store perished.

Police urged managers of critical installations such as factories and business premises, as well as home electricity users, to always turn off their electrical appliances at the main switch when the power goes out.

This will prevent fires, which can cause serious damage if power is restored abruptly.