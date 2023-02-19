Kenya: Azimio Reiterates Need for Reforms in Electoral Processes

Kisumu — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance has reiterated its unrelenting push to have reforms in the electoral processes.

The Alliance party leader Raila Odinga said that the struggle for electoral justice will not die soon.

Raila asked Kenyans to remain steadfast in the push for reforms, which he said has the key to high cost of living currently being expected in the country.

"We are firmly in this struggle to ensure that at all times the leaders of this country will be picked through the ballot in free, fair and transparent elections," he said.

He pointed out that the country's choice at the ballot shall stand to give Kenyans the chance to be led by leaders of their choice, not those imposed on them through rigging of elections.

While reading the resolutions to thousands of supporters who converged at Moi stadium in Kisumu, Raila stated that stolen elections in the country will be a thing of the past if the reforms sail through.

He noted that Kenyans are currently undergoing difficult times as a result of the skyrocketing of costs of basic needs due to bad governance.

"We will continue to engage in our quests to liberate Kenyans until the government ensures a better standard of living for all Kenyans," he said.

Raila who was joined by Martha Karua who was his running mate in the last general elections, says he will not renegade in his struggles despite not making it to State House in the past elections.

He said the fight to ensure Kenya remains a multiparty democracy will be scaled if Kenya Kwanza government continues to force a one party state.

Raila explained that the immediate task is to ensure the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is constituted in a way which has the confidence of Kenyans.

"IEBC must be seen to be non-partisan for the stability of our nation," he said.

Karua on her part blamed the current government for neglecting Kenyans while busy freeing those who have corruption and land cases in court.

She said the push by Azimio is not for the benefit of its leaders but for the local people to be freed from the yorks of high cost of living.

"These meetings do not benefit us, they are meant to bring reforms that will lower the cost of living for Kenyans," she said.

Karua stated that the government has failed to demonstrate to Kenyans that they are genuine in their pronouncements of giving a better living to 'hustlers'.

"Right now they have let off the hook on their friends from cases in court, while that Kenyan in the village is languishing in jail for peddling bhang and other small cases," she said.