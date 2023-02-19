Zimbabwe: Nakamba Injured in Luton Town's Loss to Burnley

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba could be set for a spell on the sidelines after he limped off injured during Luton Town's 1-0 loss at home against table toppers Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Nakamba had performed well again on his home debut at the base of the Town midfield, but his work for the day was done in the 68th minute, being replaced by Campbell after receiving treatment, h.

Ten minutes after Nakamba was substituted, the Hatters had skipper Tom Lockyer was shown a red card straight for protesting about the decision to award Burnley a penalty which was scored by Ashley Barnes.

Burnley managed to hold on to the lead until the end of the match. Burnley are top of the log with 72 points as they seek a quick return to the English Premier League.

Luton Town will be hoping that Nakamba's injury does not lead to a lengthy layoff for the Zimbabwean.

Nakamba struggled to break into the Aston Villa starting line-up on his return from injury and eventually left for Luton Town after being informed he was not in Unai Emery's plans at Villa Park.

Luton Town are fourth on the log with 50 points. They have a chance of playing in the English Premier League next season if they manage to maintain a spot in the top six and win the playoffs.