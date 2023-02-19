South Africa: DA Leaders Back Steenhuisen Ahead of April Federal Congress, but Phalatse Confident of Winning Leadership Race

18 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Five provincial leaders back the incumbent, but the challenger says it's time for a black woman to steer the ship.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be choosing its leaders in April, with the current leader, John Steenhuisen, receiving the most backing so far for re-election to the helm of the party.

Running against Steenhuisen is former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who told DM168 that the party was ready for a black woman to steer the ship.

The nomination process started on 6 February and will end on 13 March. The party's national congress will be held in April.

At least five provincial leaders believe that Steenhuisen deserves a second term as party leader and that he has what it takes to lead the party to a successful 2024 national election campaign.

The party's Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, is among those who believe that Steenhuisen is a formidable leader.

"He has done very well as the leader of the DA. John is still the suitable candidate to lead us to 2024. Yes, he has his limitations, but he has been able to stabilise the party. I do not think it is necessary to change the leadership," said Bhanga.

Others who...

