Zimbabwe: Kadewere Opens Scoring Account On Spanish La Liga

WARRIORS striker Tinotenda Kadewere finally scored his first league goal for Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca in his first league start to inspire his side to a comfortable 4-2 victory on Saturday.

Kadewere repaid the faith shown in him after being handed a starting berth in the league for the first time this season when he put his side ahead in the 20th minute.

The Zimbabwe international showed composure to score with a close-range left-footed shot following a perfect pass from the by-line by Vedat Muriqi.

Things got better for Kadewere's side when Villareal were reduced to 10 men when Manu Trigueros was harshly sent off soon afterwards.

Villareal were given a lifeline when Jose Luis Morales took advantage of a Mallorca mistake at the back to equalise two minutes before half-time, but there was still time for another goal before the break, with Dani Rodriguez putting the home side back ahead.

Five minutes after half time, Samu Chukwueze produced a fine finish after an excellent move, but 10-man Villarreal could only stay level for six minutes, with Rodriguez adding his second before Vedat Muriqi doubled Mallorca's lead in the 63rd minute.

The victory capped off a perfect night for Kadewere, who joined the Spanish club on a season-long loan deal from French club Lyon.

Prior to Saturday's first La Liga start, Kadewere had only featured in the league as a substitute since his recovery from an injury which kept him out of the action for the opening part of the season.

Mallorca's victory lifted them to eighth position on the log 31 points from 22 matches while Villarreal now drop to ninth place, two points off the top six.