Zimbabwe: Peace Expert Says a Free and Fair Election Is Possible If Leaders Are Willing

18 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A leading peace and governance expert Dr Solomon Mungure has said a peaceful election is possible as long as political leaders are ready to speak and act in a peaceful manner.

Mungure was speaking on the side-line of a peace reporting seminar for journalists in Harare Friday, where he urged Zimbabweans to be tolerant of opposing views.

Asked whether it is possible to have a peaceful environment in Zimbabwe, Mungure said politicians have the power to create a peaceful society.

"We need to have a value system that we subscribe to, the politics only landed in this country and in the way that we are behaving at a much later stage, and we are capable of reverting to our value systems in terms of respecting our elders, neighbours, people with opposing religious and political views, they can still be one family.

"It is possible to ensure that we have got a free and fair electoral period for as long as both our political actors, particularly the leaders speak about peace and act about peace," Mungure said.

Mungure also urged the society to be peaceful all the time, not only during the election period.

"The peace that we require is an all-time peace, it does not necessarily have to be pre or post-election peace , we want peace forever and has to be sustainable with appropriate institutions implementing what their statutory requirements are supposed to be.

"Once that happens, then we will realize that most of the things we deserve to have then we will enjoy them.

"What I would recommend for political parties at this point in time is the fact that we want to campaign in a free and fair environment that ensures that whoever emerges as our leader is legitimate on the basis of the history that we have always had," he said.

Meanwhile, political analysts have predicted a bloody election characterized by violence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.