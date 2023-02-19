Zimbabwe: Kagame to Grace Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame will visit Zimbabwe in April to attend this year's edition of the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls.

The three-day summit will run from April 26 to April 28 in the resort town marking the first time it will be held outside Rwanda.

Zimbabwe will be hosting the 6th Transform Africa Summit after being selected against bids from the other 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.

President Mnangagwa will officially open the Transform Africa Summit with Kagame, who is the Chairman of Smart Africa, the organisers of the summit.

This year's edition will run under the theme, Connect, Transform and Innovate with a special focus being on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development and digital continental trade.

"The Transform Africa Summit will be held outside Rwanda for the first time and we are pleased to have our active member country Zimbabwe hosting us in the city of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe," said Mr Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa.

"The TAS 2023 will once again underline the commitment of African Governments towards accelerating Africa's digital agenda. We are welcoming all digital players from the public and private sector on the continent in April in Zimbabwe. 2023 is a landmark year for Africa's digital transformation," he added.

The Transform Africa Summit is the leading Africa tech and digital event organised by Smart Africa which gathers over 5000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

The summit will be open for public participation in exhibitions and multiple discussion panels and roundtables.