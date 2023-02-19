Sudan: Joint Security Forces to Combat 'Negative Phenomena' in Sudan

Khartoum — The Sudanese authorities have decided to launch new security campaigns throughout the country. Joint security forces will be formed that will collect weapons from civilians and combat criminal gangs and the trade in narcotics in Khartoum and other Sudanese states.

The High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles and the Fight against Negative Phenomena announced the formation of joint security forces in the coming days that will collect weapons and combat criminal gangs, petty crimes, and drug abuse in the country.

Lt Gen Abdelhadi Abdallah, the Committee's rapporteur and technical coordinator said in a press statement following a meeting of the committee at the Republican Palace on Wednesday that "thorough inspections of neighbourhoods in cities, towns, and villages will be organised, based on information received by the committee about the presence of illegally acquired weapons, unlicensed vehicles, and other negative phenomena".

He pointed to the importance of continuing the campaigns in the entire country throughout 2023, with a focus on Khartoum.

As for the many unlicensed vehicles in the country, Abdallah said that the committee decided to continue not to legalise these vehicles but to prevent the smuggling of cars into Sudan and confiscating them wherever they are found.

'Too late'

Journalist and political analyst Ashraf Abdelaziz described the steps as "positive" though "they come too late".

"Many crimes Sudan is witnessing these days are unprecedented in the country," he told Radio Dabanga. "They are in particular connected with the rapid spread of all kinds of drugs among young people," he said. "This makes it difficult to eradicate these crimes."

According to Abdelaziz, "the matter requires a long-term plan must definitely include a thorough training of security forces to deal with this type of crime". It will also be very difficult to combat the smuggling of weapons, cars, and drugs as Sudan not only borders seven countries, but the air and sea ports also lack strict controls. Corruption is of course also a huge problem."