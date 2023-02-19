Africa: Egypt Keen On Activating African Continental Free Trade Area - FM

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Egypt is keen on activating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as Cairo is working on finalizing protocols concerned to put the project into effect.

In statements to Al Qahera News TV station on the sidelines of participating in the 36th African Summit held in Addis Ababa, he added that the summit this year comes within great international challenges.

He noted that the summit has tackled these challenges including the Ukrainian crisis, food security, debts' crisis, efforts to reach ceasefire as well as attempts to deal with the African crises and conflicts.

He added that the summit is an opportunity to reach a joint African vision to deal with these challenges.