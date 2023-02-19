Africa: Egypt Keen On Activating African Continental Free Trade Area - FM

DIRCO/GCIS/Flickr
The African Union building in Addis Ababa.
19 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Egypt is keen on activating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as Cairo is working on finalizing protocols concerned to put the project into effect.

In statements to Al Qahera News TV station on the sidelines of participating in the 36th African Summit held in Addis Ababa, he added that the summit this year comes within great international challenges.

He noted that the summit has tackled these challenges including the Ukrainian crisis, food security, debts' crisis, efforts to reach ceasefire as well as attempts to deal with the African crises and conflicts.

He added that the summit is an opportunity to reach a joint African vision to deal with these challenges.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.