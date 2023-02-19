South Sudan: Al-Burhan Attends Signing Ceremony of Juba Peace Agreement Matrix

Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan (file photo).
19 February 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit attended today the ceremony of the signing by the Sudanese government and the peace parties of updated matrix of the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan today in the Freedom Hall in Juba.

The occasion was attended by representatives of IGAD, UNITAMS, UAE, Chad, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, witnesses and guarantors, and members of the diplomatic corps in Juba.

The agreement was signed by TSC Member and head of the delegation of the government General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, head of the Sudan Liberation Army/Movement Meni Arko Menawi, Head of Sudan Liberation Army/Movement-Transitional Council Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, Head of the Justice and Equality Movement Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, Head of SPLM-North Malik Agar, the United Popular Front for the Liberation of Sudan, Khaled Idris, the opposition Beja Congress, Hossam Saeed, Kush Liberation Movement, Mohamed Daoud Bandak, the Northern entity, Mohamed Sayed Ahmed al-Jakomi, the Third Front, Tamazuj, and other parties.

