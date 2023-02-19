Africa: President Ruto Asks AU to Find Ways of Stopping Terrorism, Coups in Africa

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — President William Ruto has asked the African Union to find ways of stopping the spread of terrorism and coups in Africa.

He noted that in 2022, the continent saw an increase in the resurgence in terrorism, extremism and unconstitutional changes of government.

President Ruto urged AU to take bold steps to address issues of terrorism and violent extremism.

"We need to review of our existing instruments to address unconstitutional changes of government in order to address the resurgence of this scourge," said President Ruto.

President Ruto made the remarks on Sunday in Addis Ababa, during during presentation of report on the activities of the Peace and Security Council and State of Peace in Africa.

He said no region has not been affected by insecurity challenges,

The President noted that a number of challenges continue to undermine spirited efforts by Member States to re-establish State authority in conflict- affected areas

He called for concerted efforts in containing the sutuation, noting that development would be elusive in areas where there is no peace and stability.

"All those issues undermining peace efforts call for our double and enhanced efforts so as not to allow ourselves to move in the wrong direction, " said President Ruto.