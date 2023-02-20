Rwanda: What Cogebanque Has in Store for Customers At Tour Du Rwanda 2023

Tour du Rwanda 2023 has finally started. The press and social media are anticipating the tournament that tours the country through cycling.

The 2023 edition, which started Sunday, February 19 and runs until February 26, has attracted 95 riders from 19 teams including Team Rwanda and May Stars from Rwanda.

Cogebanque Plc is also making its presence noticed as the race gold sponsor. The bank has been among key partners of Tour du Rwanda for years during which the tournament has been at the forefront of showcasing the beauty of Rwanda.

Apart from being the gold sponsor, Cogebanque will be awarding the best climber of every stage of the tournament. Jean Bosco Nsengimana of Team became the first to win the bank's prize after he emerged best climber of Sunday's opening stage from Kigali Golf Resort & Villas to Rwamagana.

Bank Head of Marketing and Product Development, Antoine Iyamuremye told The New Times that, during Tour du Rwanda, the bank will take a special occasion to approach customers so as to guarantee secure service, to expand and to grow their businesses.

"In every city where Tour du Rwanda will pass, especially at every stage arrival, we will bring our services within Rwandans reach and mobilize them to open a bank account with us, save money and use our digital services and stand a chance to win different prizes," Iyamuremye said.

During the eight-day race, "Tugendane" campaign will also be accelerated. The campaign started in early February and aims to mobilize Rwandans to access financial services in a way that leads to a sustainable economy.

Iyamuremye said that the bank, through the campaign, introduced various prizes that include bicycles and others as one of the ways to promote sports among its customers.

"Among the prizes are stunning sports bikes. We want our customers to have good health because we can't work with them when their health is in bad condition. The reason why we participate in Tour du Rwanda is to promote sports, wishing our partners good health," he explained.

"Apart from sports bikes, people will also have a chance to win motorbikes, cash prizes and home equipment," he further noted.

During the Tour du Rwanda, he said, there will be other innovations because the bank will be having a mobile Cogebanque branch while customers will also be entertained by some artists.

'Tugendane' campaign will run for two months. It aims at encouraging all account holders with the lender to adopt online banking channels as their preferred way of transaction.

A customer with a feature phone who wants to use Cogebanque's digital services can dial *505# and access the service. Those with smartphones can use a program called 'Coge mBank' which can be installed from the play store.

This year, the prizes were increased and will be provided every month. The bank agents are also among those who will be awarded with monetary prizes, technology gadgets among other prizes.

Prizes that are up for grabs for customers during the campaign include motorbikes, sport bicycles, TVs, fridges, smartphones, cash and many others.

Cogebanque is taking part in Tour du Rwanda following a three-year agreement that the bank signed with cycling governing body (FERWACY) in February which will allow it to keep sponsoring the tournament.

It's for the 12th time that the bank is taking part in the tournament.

ABOUT COGEBANQUE

Cogebanque Plc, a Rwanda-based commercial bank, which started in 1999, licensed by the National Bank of Rwanda.

It is one of the fastest growing banks in Rwanda and today has 28 branches, over 600 agents, and 36 ATMs across the country. These are supported by Mobile banking (USSD on *505# and Mobile App "Coge mBank"), Cards (Mastercards, Smart cash and SafariBus), SchoolGEAR and internet banking delivery channels accessible through different media.

Cogebanque has been serving Rwandan industries for over 23 years with innovative services to its customers and has positively influenced the Rwandan economy. It provides a comprehensive range of products and services targeted at corporate, SMEs and retail customers.