Tanzania: Young Africans Thrash TP Mazembe in Dar

19 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans have defied the odds, beating DRC's TP Mazembe 3-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday night.

An inspiration performance from the country's envoys in CAF Confederation Cup has enabled them to pick first maximum points in their group D.

Zambian import Kennedy Musonda drove his side upfront in the 7th minute of the opening half before Mudathir Yahya recorded the second goal in the 11th minute.

However, the visitors came refreshed in the second half no wonder managed to pull one goal back in the 80th minute through Alex Ngonga's well taken set-piece.

At 2-1, the DR Congo based side looked likely to balance the equation but a quick counter-attack initiated by Fiston Mayele saw him releasing a neat pass to substitute Tuisila Kisinda who killed the game in the 92nd minute.

The outcome has since necessitated Yanga account to be 15m/- rich courtesy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan who pledged to buy each scored goal for 5m/-.

Also, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amosi Makala is reported to have purchased each scored goal for 1m/- hence, the Jangwani based club have walked away with a total of 18m/-.

As it stands in group C, Tunisian side US Monastir leads the table with 4 points while TP Mazembe and Yanga they both have 3 points to occupy second and third slots.

Malian envoys De Bamako accommodate the bottom place with one point and will welcome Yanga in their next encounter on Sunday.

